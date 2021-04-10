Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 27.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,712 shares of company stock worth $341,617. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

