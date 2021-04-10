Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 56.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 158.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 21.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $116.12 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

