Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,244 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Argo Group International worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

NYSE ARGO opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

