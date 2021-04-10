Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,953 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,240,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,437,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,647,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,663,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,992,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of SIX opened at $46.89 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

