Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,136 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Vector Group worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VGR. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

