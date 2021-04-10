Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Gray Television worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 377,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 343,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1,410.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 394,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 368,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTN stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

