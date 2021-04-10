Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $53,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

