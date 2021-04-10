Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Premier worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.