Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.35 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Cohen & Steers worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 328,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after acquiring an additional 293,486 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at $6,312,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

NYSE CNS opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.