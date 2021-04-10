Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.44 Million Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of SJW Group worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE:SJW opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.