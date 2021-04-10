Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,678,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 88,986 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Antero Resources worth $14,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

NYSE:AR opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

