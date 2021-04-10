Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.65 Million Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.33% of iStar worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAR. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iStar by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 101,944 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iStar by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of STAR opened at $18.17 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

