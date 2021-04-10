Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.75 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Antero Midstream worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

NYSE:AM opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

