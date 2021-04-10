Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Patrick Industries worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,488,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $37,587.81. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,438 shares of company stock worth $15,454,944. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $93.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

