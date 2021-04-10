Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.16 Million Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Big Lots worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $67.35 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

