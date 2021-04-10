Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.34 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Cinemark worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

