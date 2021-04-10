Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.40 Million Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Steelcase worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Steelcase by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Steelcase by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

