Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.82 Million Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $15,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 331,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,029.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

