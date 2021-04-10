Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.05 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Southwestern Energy worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 435,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

