Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,020. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

