Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of LendingTree worth $14,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,758,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.31.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $227.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

