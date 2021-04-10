Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,635 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,963 shares of company stock worth $8,703,891. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAWW stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

