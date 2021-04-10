Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,352 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of The ODP worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The ODP by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The ODP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

ODP stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

