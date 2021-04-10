Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,149 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of TTM Technologies worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 174.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 70,812 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 62.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.24.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

