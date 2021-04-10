Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,162 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,190 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Independent Bank Group worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,123 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,454 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

