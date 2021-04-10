Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,552 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Energizer worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Energizer by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.