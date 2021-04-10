Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Extended Stay America worth $15,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 38.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 38.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1,592.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 221,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

