Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.68 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

