Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.60% of ProAssurance worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 715,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

PRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

