Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

FMBI stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

FMBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

