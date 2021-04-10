Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Otter Tail worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Otter Tail by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

