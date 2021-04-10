Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Viasat worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viasat by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Viasat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Viasat by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 181,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Viasat by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,446.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

