Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 442,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. 6.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLI stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. Research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

