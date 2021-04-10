Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Warner Music Group worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,624,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Marlowe Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 636,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 318,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,185,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMG opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

