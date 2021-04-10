Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,142 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.13% of GMS worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GMS by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in GMS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMS. Truist upped their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

