Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,697 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,697 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Calix worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Calix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Calix by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 100,845 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $41.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 296.07 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.