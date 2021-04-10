Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,506 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

VRTS stock opened at $252.92 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $270.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

