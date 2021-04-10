Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,329 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.59% of Wabash National worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 156,108 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSE WNC opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $973.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

WNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

