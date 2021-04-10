Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Tronox worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

