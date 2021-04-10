Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 176.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $614.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.16 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.13.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

