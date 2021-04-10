ChartEx (CHART) Trading Down 28.5% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $60,804.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00294338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.32 or 0.00749737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,995.11 or 0.99546376 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.50 or 0.00763537 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

