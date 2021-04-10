Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after acquiring an additional 373,776 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 373,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after acquiring an additional 297,393 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,031. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

