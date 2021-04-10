Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce $21.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.20 million to $22.07 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $19.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $83.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $86.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.55 million, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $84.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CHMG opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

