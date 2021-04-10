Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

CHMI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. 152,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,252. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. Analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

