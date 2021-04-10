Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 14,350 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,350 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.