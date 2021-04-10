Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $256.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $256.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.