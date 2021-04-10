Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 1,605 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.