Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 22,845 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

