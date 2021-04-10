Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 620 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $207.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $207.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

