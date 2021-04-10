Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

